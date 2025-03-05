Heart’s Ann Wilson explains why she’s been performing in a wheelchair

Ever since Heart kicked off their Royal Flush tour in Las Vegas on Feb. 28, Ann Wilson has been performing in a wheelchair. But she's let fans know the reason she's in the chair has nothing to do with the cancer she battled last year.

"I think some people thought that I was in a wheelchair because of cancer, which I just kicked its a** and I'm nice and clear now," she shared on her After Dinner Thinks With Ann Wilson podcast. "It's not about cancer. It's about me being a klutz and missing a step and falling into a parking lot and busting my elbow in three places and then having to have it pinned back together with screws and all that kind of stuff."

The accident happened five days before the tour was to start, but Wilson assures fans that other than that she is “perfectly fine."

“It’s just I don’t have the use of my left arm right now," she says, and it's hard for her to navigate onstage with her arm in a sling.

“So I chose to sit because then I can just concentrate on singing and not on keeping my balance and having somebody out there catching me when I reel to the side,” she adds.

Ann says some people think using a wheelchair is "kind of an admission of vulnerability," but she sees it as a "great tool." She notes, "And I’ll be up and out of it after a while.”

Heart's Royal Flush tour hits Phoenix on Thursday. They also just announced dates for the An Evening With Heart tour, which kicks off May 31 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and wraps June 28 in Hollywood, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at heart-music.com.

