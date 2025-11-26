Here's what to look out for on Record Store Day Black Friday

While some folks will be headed to the mall on Black Friday to find the best deals, plenty of music fans will be headed to their local record store to nab some special releases for the annual Record Store Day Black Friday event.

This year there will be over 170 releases at independent record stores across the country. Here are some to look out for:

Bob Dylan will be represented with two new releases, including The Original Free Wheelin' Bob Dylan, which features four songs that Columbia Records execs pulled from the original 1963 album. There will also be a 7-inch single of "Masters of War," recorded in Alan Lomax's apartment in 1962, that includes a conversation between Dylan and Lomax on the B-side.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' live collection The Live Anthology - From The Vaults Vol. 1 will be released on turquoise blue vinyl, marking its first-ever vinyl release.

Fleetwood Mac is releasing Fleetwood Mac: Live 1975 on vinyl for the first time. The album features recordings from the band's 1975 tour and is being released as a limited-edition crystal clear vinyl.

Grateful Dead has three releases, including a recording of their Oct. 4 & 6, 1980, concerts at The Warfield in San Francisco, which will be released on both limited-edition vinyl and CD. They will also release the live album On A Back Porch Vol. 2, a collaboration between The Dead and Dogfish Head Brewery.

RSD Black Friday 2025 will also feature releases from Billy Joel, Led Zeppelin, Joni Mitchell, The Rolling Stones, The Doors, Van Halen, Ramones, Ringo Starr, George Harrison, Robbie Robertson, Sammy Hagar, Elton John and Brandi Carlile and more.

For the full list of releases and participating stores, visit RecordStoreDay.com.

