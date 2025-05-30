The recruiting race for the Class of 2026 is already heating up — not just on the field, but in the increasingly complex ecosystem of modern college football, where NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals are reshaping how programs and players navigate early recruitment. For elite underclassmen, talent alone is no longer the only factor drawing attention; marketability, social media presence, and brand potential are now playing pivotal roles in how offers are extended and decisions are made. The top recruits in the 2026 cycle are not only physically advanced and highly skilled — they're entering high school with endorsement potential and media savviness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Class of 2026 football recruits from Florida using data from 247Sports. Here's the players from Florida set to dominate Saturdays (and potentially Sundays) for years to come.

#20. Jaelen Waters (CB)

- National rank: #151 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #15

- College: Miami

- Offers: Miami, Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Eastern Michigan

- High school: Armwood (Seffner, FL)

#19. Kendall Guervil (DL)

- National rank: #146 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #19

- College: not committed

- Offers: Texas, Florida, Georgia, Florida State, Alabama

- High school: Fort Myers (Fort Myers, FL)

#18. Ayden Pouncey (S)

- National rank: #145 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #12

- College: Notre Dame

- Offers: Notre Dame, LSU, Syracuse, Appalachian State, Arkansas

- High school: Winter Park (Winter Park, FL)

#17. Johnnie Jones (OT)

- National rank: #141 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #11

- College: not committed

- Offers: Penn State, UCLA, Florida State, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt

- High school: Berkeley Prep (Tampa, FL)

#16. Samuel Roseborough (IOL)

- National rank: #133 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #7

- College: not committed

- Offers: Texas, Florida State, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Alabama

- High school: Clearwater (Clearwater, FL)

#15. Zech Fort (S)

- National rank: #131 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #11

- College: Georgia

- Offers: Georgia, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Auburn

- High school: IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)

#14. Jordan Campbell (LB)

- National rank: #115 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #8

- College: Miami

- Offers: Miami, Missouri, Nebraska, Auburn, Florida State

- High school: Northwestern (Opa Locka, FL)

#13. Simeon Caldwell (LB)

- National rank: #105 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #6

- College: Ohio State

- Offers: Ohio State, Arkansas State, Auburn, Baylor, Colorado

- High school: The Bolles School (Jacksonville, FL)

#12. CJ Bronaugh (CB)

- National rank: #102 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #12

- College: Nebraska

- Offers: Nebraska, Penn State, Florida State, Florida, Michigan

- High school: Windermere (Winter Garden, FL)

#11. Trenton Henderson (Edge)

- National rank: #76 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #10

- College: not committed

- Offers: USC, Florida, Michigan, LSU, Auburn

- High school: Pensacola Catholic (Pensacola, FL)

#10. James Johnson (DL)

- National rank: #70 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #8

- College: not committed

- Offers: Georgia, Florida, Miami, Syracuse, Penn State

- High school: Northwestern (Miami, FL)

#9. Chauncey Kennon (CB)

- National rank: #67 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #8

- College: not committed

- Offers: LSU, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Florida

- High school: Booker (Sarasota, FL)

#8. Keenyi Pepe (OT)

- National rank: #65 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #5

- College: USC

- Offers: USC, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Arizona State

- High school: IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)

#7. Naeem Burroughs (WR)

- National rank: #63 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #7

- College: Clemson

- Offers: Clemson, Alabama, Arkansas, Arkansas State, Auburn

- High school: The Bolles School (Jacksonville, FL)

#6. Izayia Williams (LB)

- National rank: #53 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #3

- College: Ole Miss

- Offers: Ole Miss, Florida State, Colorado, Florida, Alabama

- High school: Tavares (Tavares, FL)

#5. Justice Fitzpatrick (CB)

- National rank: #47 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #3

- College: not committed

- Offers: Texas, Miami, Georgia, Florida, Ohio State

- High school: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

#4. Calvin Russell (WR)

- National rank: #43 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #5

- College: not committed

- Offers: Florida State, Florida, Miami, Syracuse, Alabama

- High school: Northwestern (Miami, FL)

#3. Jake Kreul (Edge)

- National rank: #31 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #4

- College: not committed

- Offers: Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, Ohio State, Colorado

- High school: IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)

#2. Derrek Cooper (ATH)

- National rank: #30 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #2

- College: not committed

- Offers: Ohio State, Florida State, Georgia, Alabama, Miami

- High school: Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, FL)

#1. Dia Bell (QB)

- National rank: #12 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #3

- College: Texas

- Offers: Texas, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Auburn

- High school: American Heritage (Fort Lauderdale, FL)