If comic books and superhero lore have taught us anything, it’s that origin stories matter, and nowhere is that more true than in the culinary world. The Biteseeing trend proves it. Provenance, the story of how a particular ingredient or dish gets to our plate, is not a new thing, but the rise in people prepared to travel for it is.

Gastronomic travel used to mean hopping on a plane to tick a particular restaurant or tasting menu off your list, but a new crop of explorers plan destinations around the foods they love. They want to experience cult ingredients in the places they come from, and all the history and passion that go along with them.

Trying these ingredients is becoming more important to travelers than hitting the tourist trail: Research by GetYourGuide shows that eating regional food is the number one priority in travel plans, even over cultural sightseeing. GetYourGuide bookings for food experiences are up 47% versus last year, and more than half of those asked would travel for a single ingredient, from sardines to saffron.

Here, seven writers recall seven voyages where the destination — and the entire purpose — of the trip was determined by a key ingredient. It may just inspire a Biteseeing journey of your own.

Jamón ibérico in Jabugo, Spain

By Sofia Perez

Whenever we visited my mom’s family in northwest Spain, serrano ham made frequent appearances on our table, but it wasn’t until decades later that I finally tasted jamón ibérico, serrano’s much fancier cousin. A blend of umami-rich pork streaked with nutty fat that literally melts on your tongue. Just like that, my culinary life had a before and after.

Eager to know — and eat — more, I headed to the headquarters of premium producer Cinco Jotas in the small town of Jabugo, about 70 miles northwest of Seville. While some found my plans odd, those who’d already fallen in love with ibérico ham understood the joys of tasting this delicacy in situ.

After meeting a pig farmer and touring the aging cellar, I learned to slice the ham properly and tasted my way through everything they produced, all in the name of quality control, of course. Jamón ibérico’s unique flavor comes from a specific breed of pig that spends its days among old oak trees feasting on fallen acorns. The price of the ham reflects the effort and expense of protecting these animals and the woods they call home.

Nothing will beat eating it in the very place it is produced, the landscape making the flavor even more meaningful and vivid. It was so special, I decided to make jamón ibérico a sacred indulgence reserved only for when in Spain, even though you can find it around the world now. I’m already planning my next trip.

Coarse sea salt in a metal bowl. (Stacker/Stacker)

GetYourGuide/Angelo Dal Bó

Sea salt in Maldon, UK

By Clare Finney

Maldon salt is the most permanent feature of my kitchen. Indeed, I'd go so far as to say it is the only permanent feature of a kitchen which, in an itinerant adult life, has often been less a set place than a collection of ingredients. The neat cardboard box etched in elegant green, the soft, crunchy crystals with their saline sweetness. In the inimitable words of food writer Nigel Slater, "When I say salt, I mean Maldon sea salt."

It's only in the last 40 years that the Essex-based saltmaker has inspired fanatical loyalty amongst chefs and cooks, though it's been around since the 19th century. It is this devotion that drew me to the misty tidal marshes surrounding Maldon saltworks, and the steaming salt pans from which their reputation is dredged by hand.

Little has changed over the centuries. Salt is still dredged by long rakes which look prehistoric, because they are, conceptually. Seawater is drawn into the pans when the tide is in and brought to a boil to remove impurities. As the temperature reduces, the salt precipitates in the pyramid shape for which Maldon is famed.

This fragile pyramid is everything. It’s why the flavor spreads across the tongue, so there’s not too intensely salty a bite. It’s what cooks love to crumble in their fingers. It’s so precious and fragile, Maldon transfers the crystals from pan to packet using vibration; a conveyor belt would risk breaking them up.

Now as a brand of such global reach and appeal, it’s hard to believe it’s as handcrafted as it looks and feels. As steeped in history as it proclaims. I return home via a fishmonger, hungry and heartened by what I’ve seen, and reach for the packet.

An assortment of heirloom tomatoes. (Stacker/Stacker)

GetYourGuide/Angelo Dal Bó

Olive oil in Alentejo, Portugal

By Lydia Winter

There’s no telling what I’ll do to get my hands on good olive oil at a reasonable price: I’ve negotiated deals with Italian colleagues at the office coffee machine; created a syndicate with friends to ship small tanks of oil from Greece; and traveled to the depths of Portugal to take part in the olive oil harvest.

Until I visited an old farming commune restoring centuries-old olive groves in Alentejo, I’d never connected the region with olive oil, but I found it rich in olive-growing history. The jewel in the crown was a handful of olive trees believed to date back to Roman times, their branches gnarled, their trunks mossy and so wide and hollow I could stand inside them.

What started as a glutton’s odyssey became something bigger: I learned that these silent sentinels are under threat from commercial olive farms that want to tear them down and make space for densely planted, higher-yield olive trees that produce more oil.

These mass-production farms use machines to shake and strip the trees during harvesting, harsh on their branches and trunks, while traditional methods use handheld combs and rakes on long poles to coax the olives onto nets below. The trip undoubtedly changed my approach to olive oil forever, because I’ll never balk at the price of a top-quality bottle again — and my food is all the better for it.

An assortment of tinned fish. (Stacker/Stacker)

GetYourGuide/Angelo Dal Bó

Balsamic vinegar in Modena, Italy

By Mike Gibson

I’m obsessed with food that has parallels to wine and spirits. I’ve found that’s true of the cellaring and aging jamón ibérico, and it’s definitely true of traditional balsamic vinegar. Made in Modena, in Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region, it’s an ultra-high-quality version of the grape-based vinegar, produced through a painstaking process and, as with so many great foods and drinks, governed by a PDO, or DOP (denominazione di origine protetta) in Italian.

Going to a traditional acetaia as a wine lover — in my case, Acetaia Villa Bianca — more than a decade ago was a familiar experience. Grapes are pressed and processed, and the resultant vinegar is racked into small barrels that line an aging cellar, with maturation lasting at least 12 years.

Extravecchio, the most premium, is aged for at least 25 years, the barrels decreasing in size as it reduces. The result is a ridiculously rich, complex, sour, sweet, and otherworldly vinegar that pours like Pedro Xímenez sherry and is just as at home on vanilla ice cream as a salad leaf. Layers of flavor from the grapes, the wood, and the oxidative effect of years of oak aging — just as with wine — mingle with a bracing backbone of acetic acid. For anything up to 95 euros for a 100ml bottle, this isn’t a day-to-day store-cupboard ingredient. But its flavor is worthy of a special occasion, and a trip to the acetaia underscores exactly why.

Truffles in Tuscany, Italy

By Kate Brady-Ney

At 20, sitting down to a bowl of pasta in Rome felt like the height of sophistication. It was the early 2010s, and traveling mainland Europe was affordable, accessible, and delicious. The taste of the tagliolini al tartufo dish took on its own Proust effect, and that steamy scent of truffle will always take me back to one of my earliest encounters with la dolce vita.

I wanted to know more about this subterranean ingredient and its life before it becomes crema in a jar or earthy shavings on a restaurant table. The opportunity came more than a decade later on a Tuscan hillside outside Florence, following a truffle dog called Aki through oak roots and undergrowth in the woodlands of Castello di Coiano.

Aki, a 12-year-old Lagotto Romagnolo, worked with a focused joy. Nose down, tail up, he moved through the trees in purposeful loops, unearthing a total of four truffles — three white, one black.

“Bravo!” his owner Leonardo said, rewarding Aki with enthusiastic pats. It was a team effort. After Aki dug with his huge paws, Leonardo stepped in with a vanghetto, a truffle spade, to ease the prize from the ground before Aki could eat it. Crouched to the ground, the smell of the earth between your fingers is musky, with an unmistakable eau de truffle.

Back at the castello, Leonardo’s brother Francesco turned those truffles into a simple pasta dish. It was almost identical to the one I’d eaten 15 years earlier, but this time I savored it with mud still on my boots and a new appreciation of where it came from. I won’t buy another salsa al tartufo without thinking of Aki. Such a good boy.

Vanilla seeds extracted from a vanilla bean. (Stacker/Stacker)

GetYourGuide/Angelo Dal Bó

Parmigiano-Reggiano in Parma, Italy

By Esme Fox

I’ve always been a big fan of cheese. I love the versatile way it can be stuffed into ravioli, mixed into risotto, or grated over tagliatelle. And I wholeheartedly agree with parmesan’s reputation as the king of cheese. Parmigiano-Reggiano, meaning of Parma and Reggio Emilia, is the protected designation of origin (PDO) of the hard, crumbly Italian cheese, so when my husband and I had to decide where to meet up with our Italian friend, it was an easy choice: Parma. He found it curious. As an Italian, touring an Italian cheese factory never occurred to him.

We booked an early morning tour at Bertinelli, an organic dairy in Parma dating back to 1895. Dressed in what looked like surgical scrubs, we learned how the milk is heated, how whey and rennet are added to form the solid curds, how those iconic wheels of Parmigiano-Reggiano are shaped, stamped, and bathed in brine, and, finally, how it turns into the parmesan I adore.

That was my favorite part: the aging room. Stacked floor to ceiling with giant wheels, their strong smell permeated the space. Our guide demonstrated how each wheel is tapped with a hammer to test for readiness. Maturation takes 12 months, but the premium parmesan will continue to be aged for up to three years. We tasted cheeses at each stage of aging, with a lesson on how to distinguish their maturity through texture, flavor, and breathing techniques.

Of course, we couldn’t leave empty-handed. We chose three wedges, aged 12, 24, and 30 months. When you travel for an ingredient, your trip lives on each time you cook with it, and I loved filling my kitchen and plates with scents and memories that transported me right back to Parma and the wheels of cheese that drew me there.

Matcha in Uji, Japan

By Radhika Sanghani

When I booked a solo trip to Japan in 2023, the thing I was most excited to do was drink matcha. I loved green tea long before it was fashionable, so when I discovered that its birthplace, Uji, was less than an hour from Kyoto, I knew I had to head there. Friends thought I was mad to skip well-known Kyoto landmarks in favor of this tiny town hardly any tourist had heard of, but I wanted to experience the country’s best matcha where it was grown. I ignored advice to take a day trip and instead booked myself into an authentic ryokan (traditional Japanese inn) for two nights.

I knew it was worth it when I wandered into an unassuming restaurant and ate perfectly crisp tempura with a delicious matcha salt. I spent my days on matcha crawls, visiting tea plantations and traditional tearooms, and sampling their brews in private tea ceremonies. I learned to recognize high-quality matcha from its lack of bitterness and varying levels of umami.

Then there were the desserts. I ate everything from brownies to ice cream and mochi, all with matcha as their main ingredient, that I still think about three years on. I spent about $100 on matcha to bring back home. My only regret is not buying more.

Dried saffron threads in a small dish. (Stacker/Stacker)

GetYourGuide/Angelo Dal Bó

The top 10 ingredients worth traveling for

GetYourGuide’s research revealed the 10 ingredients most Biteseeers are traveling the world for. If these stories haven’t made you hungry enough to hop on a plane, these ones might do the trick.

10. Capers in Salina, Italy

Whether perking up salads, sauces, or small plates, the humble caper has a multitude of uses. But can you really understand the versatility of these punchy little flower buds until you’ve seen how they grow in Salina, one of the Sicilian islands in Italy, and tasted how locals serve them? In salads or pestos, cured or caramelized, this Sicilian specialty deserves its place in every recipe.

9. Olives in Corfu, Greece

The quickest way to ruin supermarket olives for yourself and kickstart a lifetime of yearning for the real deal is to make an olive pilgrimage to the olive groves of Greece. Seeing how the fruits are picked and prepared, or how they’re pressed and milled to create the most delicious greeny-gold oil, will set your tastebud bar high. You’ll never look back.

8. Salt in Lanzarote, Spain

As ordinary as ordinary comes, yet extraordinary in many ways. Imagine food without salt? No thanks. Traveling to the salt flats of the Canary Islands to see it raked and baked at its source is the ultimate in cheffy experiences. You’ll never think about it as “just a pinch” again.

7. Vanilla in Tenerife, Spain

Often used as a term of disparagement, the timelessness of vanilla actually deserves full hero status. Visiting the sole vanilla farm on the island of Tenerife and seeing how it’s grown, dried, and made into the various essences we cook with takes it from “vanilla” to extraordinary.

6. Sichuan pepper in Chengdu, China

Sichuan peppercorns, the dried berries of the prickly ash tree, are more closely related to lemons than chilis. They’re technically not spicy like chilis, either, but they trigger nerves in your mouth that tingle and numb. This uniqueness pretty much sums up this area of Chinese cuisine, and tasting Sichuan’s most famous food export is key to immersing yourself in the province’s culture.

5. Sardines in Setúbal, Portugal

In Setúbal, sardines are a tradition, not a trend. In Portugal, you have the best choice of artsy cans, or the opportunity to have them grilled fresh by the waterside. Either way, you get the chance to appreciate the unique place they hold in Portuguese food culture.

4. Truffles in Florence, Italy

Rare, seasonal, and packed with umami intensity, you can really only understand why truffles are the delicacies they are when you have seen the rugged landscape in which they are foraged. You can have incredible truffles around the world, speedily flown from the woods outside Florence to the world’s best restaurants, so why bother traveling to Tuscany for truffles? It’s just paying them the respect they deserve. And they taste even better straight from the ground.

3. Saffron in Abruzzo, Italy

Known as “red gold,” and normally more expensive than its metallic nicknamesake, you’ll probably only appreciate the price tag this spice commands once you’ve seen it harvested at dawn by hand in Italy’s Abruzzo region.

2. Tomatoes in Santorini, Greece

Unless you live somewhere like the Italian or Greek countryside, you’ll know the tomatoes you eat at home pale in comparison to those you eat on vacation. Tasting the world’s best tomatoes straight from the vine under the beating sun just outside Santorini means an infinitely juicier and more flavorful experience.

1. Wasabi in Azumino, Japan

Did you know that most of the harsh “wasabi” in supermarket and sometimes even restaurant sushi is actually just dyed horseradish? To experience the real deal, you have to go to Japan and traverse the wasabi paddies that line the Yorozui and Sai Rivers outside Azumino. Only there will you truly understand the versatility of the ingredient — from nigiri and sausages to wasabi ice cream — and its full flavor profile.

This story was produced by GetYourGuide and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.