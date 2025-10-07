How gas prices have changed in Homosassa Springs in the last week

By Stacker

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Homosassa Springs, FL metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of October 6.

Homosassa Springs by the numbers
- Gas current price: $3.04
--- Florida average: $3.02
- Week change: +$0.08 (+2.6%)
- Year change: -$0.12 (-3.7%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.91 (6/13/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.65
- Week change: +$0.06 (+1.6%)
- Year change: +$0.22 (+6.5%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.73 (6/11/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Lawton, OK: $2.42
#2. Tulsa, OK: $2.46
#3. Casper, WY: $2.50

#5. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.77

#4. San Diego, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.77

#3. Santa Rosa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.79

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.90

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $4.97

