How to make the most of AI tools without feeling overwhelmed

Wix reports that small business owners can effectively use AI tools by focusing on specific needs, avoiding overwhelm, and testing one tool at a time.

Every week, there’s a new AI model, agent or app promising to give you your time back. The irony for small business owners (who are already managing everything themselves) is that keeping up with these developments can start to feel like a second—or third, or fourth—job.

The truth is, you don’t need to keep pace with every new AI development for your business to grow. Experts largely recommend the opposite: Muffle the noise around what everyone says you should be using and pay closer attention to where your business could use some assistance.

“AI should create more value than the cost and complexity it introduces,” says Avery Chi, founder of Made4Vital, who works with small and midsize businesses to identify operational friction.

Here, Symphony by Wix spoke to experts to learn how small business owners can make the most of AI tools today.

Why keeping up with AI feels exhausting

There’s a name for this type of overwhelm: technostress, or stress associated with adapting to and using technology.

For a study published in Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence, researchers interviewed 15 young professionals working in IT, marketing, finance, and research and development to get an idea of how generative AI affects their stress at work. They found that while AI can help employees work more efficiently, it can also introduce new pressures, like staying informed and adopting evolving technology.

In other words, the tools meant to lighten the load can add to it, especially when you see all the ways businesses use AI agents and feel like you should be doing the same. The fix isn't more tools, it's being pickier about which ones you use. Experts say to start here:

1. Consider what’s annoying you, not what’s trending

Kristin Ginn, founder of trnsfrmAItn and an AI consultant for small businesses and enterprises, says that many of the small business owners she works with don’t know where to begin with AI.

“They know they need AI, or they think they know they need AI, but outside of ‘oh, it can write text, maybe it can create an image,’ most of them don’t know how to even get started,” she says.

Your move: Before looking for an AI solution, spend a week identifying current problems or gaps in your business.

Bob Hutchins, PhD, a behavioral and organizational psychologist who studies the intersection of generative AI and human behavior, recommends what he calls an “annoyance audit.” For one work week, make a note every time something irritates you. This could look like copying information between systems, searching for the same document again, manually following up with customers or completing a repetitive administrative task.

“Record that either by hand in a notebook or in a phone note in the moment, specifically, because irritation at a task is a reliable signal of a mismatch,” Hutchins says. The goal is to remove tasks from your to-do list that aren’t conducive to your workflow.

After you’ve logged these annoyances, look for patterns. Those recurring frustrations offer a more useful shopping list than a roundup of the hottest AI tools. “Everything outside [of that] is a vendor’s idea of your problem,” Hutchins says. “But you know what your problems are, and you know what irritates you.”

Chi takes a similar approach. Instead of asking, “Should my business use AI?” she recommends asking, “Where could AI create meaningful leverage in this business?”

2. Get more from your subscriptions

Look at the tools you’re already paying for and see if there’s a way to consolidate them.

“Businesses accumulate technology over time, but owning a capability and actually getting value from it are two very different things,” Chi says. “With AI increasingly being built into existing platforms, that’s becoming even easier to overlook.”

Reconsider buying a specialized tool for every task you need help with.

Many AI agent use cases, including analyzing sales data, reviewing invoices, drafting emails, or developing a marketing plan, don't require a specialized subscription for each one.

If you feel confused about where to start, Ginn suggests asking AI exactly that. Tell it about your business, describe one process that’s eating up your time and not adding value to your business’s growth, and ask how it might help.

3. Test one new tool at a time and let go of ones you don’t need

Once you've identified a problem your existing tools can't solve, you have a clearer reason to look at new AI agents for small businesses.

Jeremy Caplan, whose Wonder Tools newsletter reaches more than 90,000 subscribers, recommends starting with the specific irritation rather than searching broadly for the best AI tools for business. From there, you'll have a better idea of what to look for in an AI agent platform.

“Focus on an irritating part of your workflow, and ask your AI assistant of choice,” Caplan says.

Once you’ve narrowed your options, try to resist the temptation to test all of them out at once. Hutchins recommends running one trial at a time. Otherwise, it can be harder to distinguish which one helped you the most.

He also suggests being deliberate about when you choose to assess them. Block off 30 minutes or an hour during a relatively calm part of your week to review instead of trying to squeeze in that time amid a high-stress week that’s riddled with deadlines. He also suggests avoiding starting a trial for a tool immediately after seeing a sales pitch, especially if you’re stressed or feeling behind on tasks. “A decision made in that state simply favors whatever is the loudest voice,” he says.

In other words, shop for productivity tools when you’re not desperately trying to be productive.

Finally, allow yourself to abandon the experiment if it’s not serving you. Hutchins has a simple test: If you’ve opened a tool several times and closed it without accomplishing what you came there to do, you have your answer.

He points to the sunk cost effect or fallacy: Once you’ve invested time or money learning something, you may feel inclined to continue investing in it because abandoning it can make that earlier effort feel wasted. But keeping an unhelpful tool just because you spent three months learning it doesn’t give you time back; it takes more of it.

The reverse can also be helpful. Notice which tools you open regularly on your own, not because they nudged you to log in or alerted you that something needs fixing. “That’s the tool you should be focusing on,” Hutchins says, because it means that everything is working seamlessly in the background without you having to intervene.

4. Let AI agents handle the busywork, not the big decisions

As you become more comfortable using AI, you may find opportunities to use specialized agents for different business needs, from customer service and marketing to scheduling and administrative work. Having one primary agent coordinate the work of several others can also help streamline more complex, multistep workflows.

But handing off a task doesn’t need to mean giving AI complete control. Consider treating an AI agent as your personal assistant who can prepare work for you, but needs your approval before completing a task.

For example, Ginn describes an automation that can recognize when a task needs to be completed, draft an email, and then ask you to review it before sending. That way, you’re not starting from scratch, but you're still making the final call.

Start with repetitive, time-consuming tasks that don't require much judgment, and build in checkpoints before an agent sends customer communications, makes purchases, or changes important business information.

5. Decide what shouldn’t be automated

Before looping in AI to automate a task, consider one more question: Is your customer looking for a person here?

Hutchins recommends sorting tasks based on how much a customer would notice, or care, if a machine handled them. For instance, the copy on the About page, a response to a complaint, a thank-you note, or a sensitive customer interaction are all examples of moments when human connection may be warranted.

That doesn’t mean AI has no place in customer service. An AI agent that can answer a simple question, like “Where’s my order?” at 2 a.m., can be a real convenience for customers who don’t want to wait until morning. The key, Hutchins says, is making it easy to reach a human whenever a customer wants one, without forcing them to repeat everything they’ve already told the agent. Customers should also know whether they’re speaking with AI or a real person.

Automating customer interactions can save time, but making customers feel trapped in an automated system can erode the trust you’re trying to build.

This reflects the larger best practice: Making the most of AI isn’t about finding a tool that can do every single thing. Knowing where your business is getting stuck, and what work would genuinely benefit from automation, makes it easier to dial down the volume on the LinkedIn advice and conference chatter.

This story was produced by Wix and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.