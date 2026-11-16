How much does Thanksgiving dinner really cost in 2026?

CreditFresh reports that Thanksgiving dinner costs vary widely, with Sam's Club offering meals for up to 16 for $160 and Costco for 8 at $199.99.

Thanksgiving is all about good food, family and spending time together. But before everyone gathers around the table, there's one thing somebody has to take care of: the grocery bill.

And depending on what's on the menu, that bill can look very different. For Thanksgiving 2026, Sam's Club is offering a holiday feast for up to 16 people for around $160, while Costco has a prepared dinner for eight priced at $199.99.

That's quite a difference in the cost per person, especially when you consider that a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people cost an average of just $55.18 in 2025 — about $5.52 per person — according to the American Farm Bureau Federation's annual Thanksgiving dinner survey.

So, what does Thanksgiving dinner really cost this year, and how much have prices changed over the years? CreditFresh provides some insight.

Is Thanksgiving Dinner Getting More Expensive?

Here's some good news for anyone hosting Thanksgiving: The cost of a traditional holiday meal has actually been falling in recent years. The cost of Thanksgiving dinner in 2025 marked the third consecutive year of declining costs after Thanksgiving dinner reached a record $64.05 in 2022.

But before you celebrate the savings, there's a catch.

In 2016, the same traditional meal cost $49.87. So, despite three years of declining prices, Thanksgiving dinner still cost approximately 11% more in 2025 than it did nine years earlier.

And while some familiar holiday staples have become cheaper, others are more expensive.

A visual chart showing the total cost of one classic Thanksgiving dinner that feeds 10 people. (Stacker/Stacker)

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The Turkey Got Cheaper. The Side Dishes? Not So Much.

The turkey might be the star of Thanksgiving, but it's not necessarily what's driving up the cost of dinner.

According to the Farm Bureau's 2025 survey, the average price of a 16-pound frozen turkey was $21.50, down more than 16% from the previous year.

But some Thanksgiving sides have gotten noticeably more expensive.

Sweet potatoes, for example, increased in price by 37% between 2024 and 2025. Meanwhile, a vegetable tray made with carrots and celery jumped more than 61%.

According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, the average price of white potatoes was about 70 cents per pound in September 2016. By September 2026, that figure had risen to approximately 99 cents per pound.

That's roughly 41% more than a decade ago.

A four-pound purchase would have cost approximately $2.81 in 2016, compared with $3.96 based on September 2026 prices. That might not sound like a huge difference on its own. But add in the butter, milk, extra vegetables, desserts and everyone's favorite side dishes, and the grocery bill can quickly grow.

The turkey might get all the attention, but the sides can make a difference at checkout.

The $55 Thanksgiving Dinner Isn't Always the Whole Bill

Here's something worth knowing about the Farm Bureau's traditional Thanksgiving dinner estimate: It's based on a specific shopping list.

The meal includes turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls, peas, cranberries, vegetables and pumpkin pie with whipped cream.

But what about the mashed potatoes? The ham? The macaroni and cheese that someone insists on bringing every year?

The Farm Bureau also calculates the cost of an expanded Thanksgiving meal, which adds ham, Russet potatoes and green beans. In 2025, that expanded menu cost $77.09 for 10 people, almost $22 more than the traditional version.

And that still doesn't necessarily include every appetizer, drink, dessert or family-favorite dish. It's something many Americans can relate to.

While the turkey is usually accounted for in the budget, it's the extra ingredients, forgotten items and last-minute trips to the grocery store that catch people off guard.

A visual chart comparing the cost of traditional Thanksgiving dinner and expanded Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people in 2025. (Stacker/Stacker)

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Cooking Everything Yourself or Buying a Ready-Made Feast?

Of course, the cost of Thanksgiving dinner also depends on how much work you're willing to put into preparing it.

This year, American retailers like Sam’s Club and Costco mentioned above, are offering different options for families looking to spend less time in the kitchen.

The 10-person Thanksgiving meal from Sam's Club includes smoked turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, vegetables, gravy, dinner rolls and two pumpkin pies. It's designed to be ready in around two hours.

Costco's offering for eight people includes turkey breast, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, stuffing, macaroni and cheese, additional sides and desserts.

A visual chart showing how much is really paid for a Thanksgiving dinner. (Stacker/Stacker)

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Of course, these aren't identical meals, and neither is directly comparable with the Farm Bureau's traditional grocery basket. The menus, portions and level of preparation are different, and warehouse-club membership requirements may apply.

Still, the options show how much the final price can depend on what you're serving, how many people are coming and whether you want to spend the morning cooking or leave some of the work to someone else.

Where You Live Can Change the Thanksgiving Bill, Too

Your Thanksgiving grocery bill might also depend on which state you call home.

While the national average for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner was $55.18 in 2025, state-level Farm Bureau surveys reveal some interesting differences.

Here's what the same basic Thanksgiving meal for 10 people cost in selected states:

California: $72.61

New York: $66.06

Wisconsin: $61.84

Virginia: $58.27

Ohio: $55.87

Texas: $47.11

National average: $55.18

A map chart showing selected states where a classic Thanksgiving dinner cost the most. (Stacker/Stacker)

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That's a difference of more than $25 between California and Texas for a similar Thanksgiving grocery basket. Thanksgiving prices aren't moving in the same direction everywhere.

In Wisconsin, the cost of a traditional meal increased by 6.7% between 2024 and 2025, from $57.96 to $61.84.

Meanwhile, Texas saw prices fall by approximately 11%, from $52.97 to $47.11.

Individual ingredients can make a difference as well. In California, a 16-pound turkey averaged $29.72 in 2025, compared with the national average of $21.50.

So, while Thanksgiving dinner has become cheaper nationally, that doesn't mean every household is seeing the same savings. And these are just a few state averages. What you actually pay will depend on your local grocery store, the brands you choose and what's available on sale.

So, What's the real cost of Thanksgiving dinner? It turns out there's no single answer. But there's also no one-size-fits-all Thanksgiving celebration.

Whether you're cooking everything from scratch, picking up a few prepared dishes or ordering an entire meal, the most important part of Thanksgiving: the people around the table. Although if you're hosting, you might want to plan for that one relative who always asks for an extra side dish.



About the data: This article uses the American Farm Bureau Federation's 2025 Thanksgiving dinner survey, the latest available national benchmark as of October 2026, and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics pricing data. State-level comparisons are based on selected 2025 Farm Bureau surveys and reporting and are not a ranking of all 50 states. Retailer examples reflect advertised 2026 Thanksgiving offerings; prices, availability and membership requirements may vary.

Disclaimer: Information in this article, including references to third parties, is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute endorsement or individualized financial or legal advice.

This story was produced by CreditFresh and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.