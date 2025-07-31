How much house $1 million buys you in Crestview

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Crestview. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
4353 Poverty Creek Rd, Crestview
- Price: $892,800
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,480
- Price per square foot: $360
- See 4353 Poverty Creek Rd, Crestview on Redfin.com
5378 Staghorn Rd, Crestview
- Price: $885,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,525
- Price per square foot: $195
- See 5378 Staghorn Rd, Crestview on Redfin.com
5740 N Highway 85, Crestview
- Price: $800,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,543
- Price per square foot: $314
- See 5740 N Highway 85, Crestview on Redfin.com
4351 Poverty Creek Rd, Crestview
- Price: $799,500
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,694
- Price per square foot: $296
- See 4351 Poverty Creek Rd, Crestview on Redfin.com
2226 W James Lee Blvd, Crestview
- Price: $699,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,091
- Price per square foot: $334
- See 2226 W James Lee Blvd, Crestview on Redfin.com
2675 Brodie Ln, Crestview
- Price: $618,485
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,017
- Price per square foot: $205
- See 2675 Brodie Ln, Crestview on Redfin.com
4646 Chanteuse Pkwy, Crestview
- Price: $599,925
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,017
- Price per square foot: $198
- See 4646 Chanteuse Pkwy, Crestview on Redfin.com
5881 Stacy Ln, Crestview
- Price: $599,400
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,311
- Price per square foot: $259
- See 5881 Stacy Ln, Crestview on Redfin.com
4555 Wolf Track Rdg Unit 15.43 Ac, Crestview
- Price: $578,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,240
- Price per square foot: $178
- See 4555 Wolf Track Rdg Unit 15.43 Ac, Crestview on Redfin.com
2405 Dakota Way, Crestview
- Price: $577,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,062
- Price per square foot: $188
- See 2405 Dakota Way, Crestview on Redfin.com
5774 Wayne Rogers Rd, Crestview
- Price: $569,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,438
- Price per square foot: $165
- See 5774 Wayne Rogers Rd, Crestview on Redfin.com
4651 Meadow Lake Dr, Crestview
- Price: $549,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,349
- Price per square foot: $164
- See 4651 Meadow Lake Dr, Crestview on Redfin.com
4680 Lovegrass Ln, Crestview
- Price: $537,600
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,688
- Price per square foot: $200
- See 4680 Lovegrass Ln, Crestview on Redfin.com
131 Wedgewood Ln, Crestview
- Price: $535,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,548
- Price per square foot: $209
- See 131 Wedgewood Ln, Crestview on Redfin.com
6216 Plum Orchard Way, Crestview
- Price: $529,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,036
- Price per square foot: $174
- See 6216 Plum Orchard Way, Crestview on Redfin.com
4610 Antioch Rd, Crestview
- Price: $528,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,584
- Price per square foot: $147
- See 4610 Antioch Rd, Crestview on Redfin.com
6202 Plum Orchard Way, Crestview
- Price: $524,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,060
- Price per square foot: $171
- See 6202 Plum Orchard Way, Crestview on Redfin.com
5552 Frontier Dr, Crestview
- Price: $514,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,237
- Price per square foot: $230
- See 5552 Frontier Dr, Crestview on Redfin.com
4555 Wolf Track Rdg Unit 6.44 Ac, Crestview
- Price: $510,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,240
- Price per square foot: $157
- See 4555 Wolf Track Rdg Unit 6.44 Ac, Crestview on Redfin.com
514 Mary Lou Way, Crestview
- Price: $510,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,113
- Price per square foot: $163
- See 514 Mary Lou Way, Crestview on Redfin.com
3129 Partridge Dr, Crestview
- Price: $505,000
- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,596
- Price per square foot: $194
- See 3129 Partridge Dr, Crestview on Redfin.com
5882 Willow Ln, Crestview
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,521
- Price per square foot: $198
- See 5882 Willow Ln, Crestview on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.