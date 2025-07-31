How much house $1 million buys you in Lakeland

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Lakeland, FL.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Lakeland. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

6623 Crescent Lake Dr, Lakeland

- Price: $990,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,507

- Price per square foot: $282

645 Whisper Woods Dr, Lakeland

- Price: $989,000

- 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,477

- Price per square foot: $220

6970 Catherine Dr, Lakeland

- Price: $975,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,660

- Price per square foot: $266

845 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland

- Price: $965,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,988

- Price per square foot: $193

6658 Crescent Woods Cir, Lakeland

- Price: $949,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,519

- Price per square foot: $269

2561 Rogers Rd, Lakeland

- Price: $949,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $301

6542 Eagle Ridge Way, Lakeland

- Price: $924,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,490

- Price per square foot: $205

2551 Delphi Woods Cir, Lakeland

- Price: $924,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,759

- Price per square foot: $335

8904 Carrolwood Dr, Lakeland

- Price: $924,500

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,814

- Price per square foot: $509

3121 Highlands BY The Lake Way, Lakeland

- Price: $919,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,727

- Price per square foot: $246

6546 Eagle View Loop, Lakeland

- Price: $900,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,333

- Price per square foot: $270

5789 Lake Victoria Dr, Lakeland

- Price: $899,999

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,153

- Price per square foot: $216

2728 Sunrise Landing Ln, Lakeland

- Price: $899,900

- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,103

- Price per square foot: $219

6357 Ashley Dr, Lakeland

- Price: $899,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,858

- Price per square foot: $233

15345 Rockridge Rd, Polk City

- Price: $899,000

- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,594

- Price per square foot: $250

6567 Eagle Ridge Way, Lakeland

- Price: $899,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,519

- Price per square foot: $255

2110 Reaney Rd, Lakeland

- Price: $899,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,280

- Price per square foot: $274

809 Fairlane Dr, Lakeland

- Price: $895,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,522

- Price per square foot: $197

746 Mississippi Ave, Lakeland

- Price: $879,900

- 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,887

- Price per square foot: $226

1825 Pawnee Trl, Lakeland

- Price: $879,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,381

- Price per square foot: $259

3906 Canyon Lake Pt, Lakeland

- Price: $875,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,450

- Price per square foot: $253

9004 Selph Rd, Lakeland

- Price: $875,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,522

- Price per square foot: $346

1739 Laurel Glen Pl, Lakeland

- Price: $874,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,964

- Price per square foot: $294

5118 Eagles Nest Dr, Lakeland

- Price: $870,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,188

- Price per square foot: $272

2331 D R Bryant Rd, Lakeland

- Price: $869,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,706

- Price per square foot: $321

655 Whisper Woods Dr, Lakeland

- Price: $855,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,400

- Price per square foot: $251

1249 Lake Point Dr, Lakeland

- Price: $850,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,660

- Price per square foot: $232

2569 Rogers Rd, Lakeland

- Price: $850,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,612

- Price per square foot: $325

1217 Vista Hills Dr, Lakeland

- Price: $839,500

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,343

- Price per square foot: $251

5865 Ross Creek Rd, Lakeland

- Price: $828,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,907

- Price per square foot: $284

715 Hanover Ct, Lakeland

- Price: $826,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,397

- Price per square foot: $243

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.