INXS to be honored for their contribution to Australian music

Lead singer Michael Hutchence (back row, left) with INXS band members, clockwise from top right: Andrew Farriss, Tim Farriss, Garry Gary Beers, Kirk Pengilly, and Jon Farriss. (Photo by Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

INXS is set to receive a prestigious honor in their native Australia.

The band — brothers Andrew, Jon and Tim Farriss, Garry Beers, Kirk Pengilly and late frontman Michael Hutchence — is set to receive the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music at the 2026 APRA Music Awards.

The press release announcing the honor notes, “INXS are not just part of Australia’s musical history — they helped write the global playbook.”

“INXS are truly one-of-a-kind,” Jenny Morris, chair of APRA, says. “From their compelling and timeless songwriting to their intoxicating performances, few bands have ever left people happily gasping for more the way INXS do.”

She adds, “Michael is as much of a presence in our lives today as the day we lost him, and of course the same goes for the band," noting, "The legacy of INXS lives on. They remain as relevant as ever, continuing to inspire new generations and bring that unmistakable Aussie spirit to fans around the world.”

Formed in Sydney in 1977, INXS has sold over 75 million albums worldwide. Their breakthrough album, 1987's Kick, peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and produced four top-10 singles: "Need You Tonight," "New Sensation," "Never Tear Us Apart" and "Devil Inside."

The 2026 APRA Music Awards will be held April 29 in Sydney.

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