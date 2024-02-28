Iron Maiden, Mötley Crüe & Judas Priest set for 2024 Aftershock festival

Danny Wimmer Presents

By Josh Johnson & Jill Lances
Iron MaidenMötley Crüe and Judas Priest are among the hard rockers confirmed for 2024 Aftershock festival.
Maiden is set to headline the four-day event, held October 10-13 in Sacramento, California, marking their only U.S. festival set of 2024. Mötley Crüe is also set to headline, with Slipknot and a reunited Slayer rounding out the headlining slots.
Aftershock will feature over 130 bands, the festival’s biggest lineup yet, with Priest performing the same night as Maiden. Other artists on the bill include Pantera, Five Finger Death Punch, EvanescenceBreaking Benjamin, Seether, Tom Morello, Marky Ramone, Halestrom and more.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit AftershockFestival.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!