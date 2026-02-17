Iron Maiden reveals details of 50th anniversary celebration, Eddfest

The band Iron Maiden during their performance at the Metropolitano Stadium, on July 5, 2025, in Madrid, Spain.(Photo By Ricardo Rubio/Europa Press via Getty Images)

When Iron Maiden announced dates for their Run For Your Lives World Tour, they revealed that it would include a special show in the U.K. The band has since shared what’s so special about it.

The concert at Knebworth Park on July 11, featuring special guests The Hu, The Darkness, Airbourne and The Almighty, will be part of what the band's dubbed Eddfest, after their mascot, Eddie. The July 10-11 event is described as the "ultimate once in a lifetime celebration of all things Iron Maiden for their 50th anniversary," featuring live music, themed areas, immersive attractions and more.

Some of those attractions include the Infinite Dreams Museum Experience, featuring Iron Maiden stage props and relics, plus an area called Maidenville, which will feature a second stage of music, Eddie’s Ultimate Dive Bar, and the Unfair Funfair with rides and Eddie-themed games.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to IronMaiden.Knebworth.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.