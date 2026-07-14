Iron Maiden sells stake in catalog to Swedish company Pophouse

Iron Maiden is the latest artist to sell a stake in their catalog.

The band has signed a partnership with Pophouse, the Swedish company behind ABBA's London hologram show, Voyage, and the same company that purchased KISS' catalog in 2024. The deal has Pophouse acquiring a stake in Maiden's music catalog, including master recordings and publishing rights, as well as rights to their brand name, image and likeness.

Iron Maiden’s co-manager Andy Taylor and Pophouse have actually been working together since last year, with the partnership resulting in the creation of the Infinite Dreams Museum Experience, which debuted at the band’s recent EddFest concert at Knebworth Park, U.K.

Future plans include a film of the band’s current Run For Your Lives World Tour. They also aim to bring the band’s mascot Eddie into the digital universe.

“I am very excited about our relationship with Pophouse and the ability we now have to pursue, facilitate, and finance our many plans and dreams quicker than we ever hoped,” says Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood. “The fans can be assured there is a great deal more to come for Maiden, and Eddie will rule, OK!!”

“Iron Maiden is a band whose remarkable longevity and rich catalogue open up countless creative possibilities,” Pophouse CEO Jessica Koravos adds. “With Pophouse’s partnership, the band now has the investment and creative firepower to keep evolving for decades to come.”

Iron Maiden, who will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November, is currently on their Run For Your Lives World Tour. It hits the U.S. starting Sept. 5 in Harrison, New Jersey. A complete list of dates can be found at IronMaiden.com.

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