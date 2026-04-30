Jackson Browne, Devo's Mark Mothersbaugh to perform music from Wes Anderson films at the Hollywood Bowl

Jackson Browne performs onstage during the 38th Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert at Carnegie Hall on March 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images Tibet House US)

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Jackson Browne and Devo's Mark Mothersbaugh are among the artists taking part in concerts featuring the music from director Wes Anderson's movies.

The shows take place July 10, 11 and 12 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The sets will feature score and soundtrack selections from throughout Anderson's filmography, which includes The Royal Tenenbaums, Moonrise Kingdom and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Others participating include Beck, Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O, My Morning Jacket's Jim James, Spoon's Britt Daniel and actor Jeff Goldblum. The lineup of performers will vary over the three nights.

For ticket info, visit HollywoodBowl.com.

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