James Taylor announces 2026 UK & Europe dates

James Taylor will be hopping across the pond in 2026.

The "Fire and Rain" artist has announced a run of international dates kicking off in July, consisting of four U.K. shows and one in Amsterdam. The outing includes a show at London's famed O2 Arena on July 23.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit JamesTaylor.com.

The tour marks Taylor's first scheduled live dates for 2026. He concluded a summer U.S. tour in September.

