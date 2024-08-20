James Taylor on DNC cancellation: "We were honored to be there"

James Taylor is sharing his feelings after his planned performance at the Democratic National Convention Monday night was cut for time.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer took to Instagram to address his missing performance, letting fans know how much he enjoyed being there.

"It was exciting to see and hear so many of the speakers at the opening night of the Democratic convention here in Chicago,” he wrote, adding he and his singers “had a great rehearsal" earlier in the day.

“But it became clear, as the evening unfolded, that there wouldn’t be time for our 'You’ve Got a Friend' with cello and voices,” he says. “Maybe the organizers couldn’t anticipate the wild response from the floor of the United Center.”

Taylor apologized for disappointing those who had hoped to see him, but noted the evening was “a great and inspirational, quintessentially American moment,” adding, “We were honored to be there."

The DNC is scheduled to run until Thursday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.