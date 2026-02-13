James Taylor, The Doobie Brothers contribute signed guitars to Gibson Gives charity auction

Guitars autographed by James Taylor and The Doobie Brothers are up for grabs as part of Gibson Gives' upcoming benefit auction, hosted by Julien's Auctions.

Other artists who’ve donated signed guitars include Judas Priest, Alice Cooper, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Willie Nelson, Halestorm, Live, Collective Soul and Daughtry.

"We are proud to help support the musicians of tomorrow, with help from the musicians of today," says Martin Nolan, co-founder and executive director of Julien's Auctions. "This auction of nearly two dozen guitars features some incredible instruments, all signed by renowned artists and bands."

The online-only auction will go live March 5 at 10 a.m. PT, with proceeds benefiting Gibson Gives & FirstBank Amphitheater Music Education Program, supporting music education for students in Williamson County Schools in Tennessee.

More info can be found at JuliensAuctions.com.

