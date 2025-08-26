Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin shows leave fans ‘in tears’

Jason Bonham recently added more dates to his tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin's Physical Graffiti, and he's bound to have fans of all ages coming out to his shows.

The rocker tells ABC Audio he’s seen “three generations of people” at his concerts, some of whom have personal connections to the original band.

“I had people that were in line ... in 1980 on the day before my dad passed away,” he says, referring to his late father, Zeppelin drummer John Bonham. “They'll come and see me and they're in tears.”

Jason was behind the drum kit the last time the surviving members of Led Zeppelin — Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones — played together in December 2007 at London's O2 Arena for the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert. Jason says the show was a fitting end for the iconic rockers.

“They walked away with that knowing of, 'It's not that we can't do it anymore, it's just that we choose not to,'” he says. “And they left it in such a high standard.”

While Zeppelin fans would love to see them reunite again one day, Jason doesn’t expect that will happen. But he says his predictions aren't always right.

“If you'd have asked me in 2007, in January, would it have happened again, I'd have said no then. And then later that year, I ended up playing drums with them,” he says. “So whenever I've said maybe, it never happened. Whenever I've said no, it always happened.”

Bonham's An Evening with JBLZE Celebrating 50 Years of Physical Graffiti hits Jacksonville, Oregon, on Tuesday, with shows booked until Nov. 26 in Hollywood, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at JasonBonham.net.

