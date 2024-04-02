Jeff Lynne’s ELO adds more dates to final tour

Jeff Lynne’s ELO has added more dates to their Over and Out Tour, which is being billed as the band’s final tour.

The new dates include a second show in four big cities: New York’s Madison Square Garden on September 17, Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on September 21, Chicago’s United Center on September 28 and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on October 26.

The tour will kick off August 24 in Palm Desert, California, with the October 26 Kia Forum date the final show of the trek. A complete schedule can be found at jefflynneselo.com.

An artist presale for the new shows will begin Wednesday, April 3, at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday, April 5, at 10 a.m.

The Over and Out Tour will be the first tour for Jeff Lynne’s ELO since 2019, although they did play Joe Walsh’s VetsAid in Chula Vista, California, in 2023, treating the crowd to such classics as “Evil Woman,” “Don’t Bring Me Down” and “Mr. Blue Sky.”

