Jimi Hendrix street naming postponed due to New York blizzard

New York is going to have to wait a little longer to have a street named after the late rocker Jimi Hendrix.

Earlier in February, it was announced that West 8th Street in Manhattan's Greenwich Village, where Hendrix’s legendary Electric Lady Studios is located, was due to be co-named Jimi Hendrix Way. That renaming was supposed to take place Tuesday, but it was just announced that the weather has caused plans to be changed.

"Due to extensive snowfall in New York City; the JIMI HENDRIX WAY street naming ceremony for Tuesday morning has been postponed," read a post on the late rocker's X account. "The new date will be announced as soon as possible. Stay safe. Stay experienced!"

The naming ceremony was to coincide with the launch of a new education partnership with E Street Band guitarist Stevie Van Zandt’s TeachRock, which uses music and pop culture to expand learning in schools. The partnership will result in the addition of a Hendrix curriculum for middle and high school students.

Experience Hendrix LLC President and CEO Janie Hendrix, Van Zandt and NYC District 2 council member Harvey Epstein were scheduled to attend the Tuesday ceremony, along with group of local TeachRock teachers and students.

