Jimmy Buffett to be honored with all-star tribute concert featuring Paul McCartney, the Eagles & more

The late Jimmy Buffett will be celebrated with an all-star tribute concert coming to Los Angeles in April.

Keep The Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett will take place April 11 at the Hollywood Bowl, featuring performances by several of Buffett's friends and collaborators, including Paul McCartney, who appeared on Buffet's final album, Equal Strain on All Parts, the Eagles, Jon Bon Jovi and Jackson Browne.

Buffett’s longtime backing band The Coral Reefer Band is also booked for the special one-night only concert, as are Kenny Chesney, Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile, Zac Brown, Jack Johnson, Eric Church, Jake Owen, Pitbull, Mac McAnally and more. The show promises more special guests.

An American Express presale kicks off Wednesday, March 13, at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m.

Buffett passed away September 1 after a four-year battle with Merkel cell skin cancer, a rare and aggressive form of skin cancer. He was 76.

He will also be celebrated at this year’s Jazz Fest in New Orleans. The Coral Reefer Band is scheduled to play the festival’s closing night, Sunday, May 5, with their set dubbed Celebrating Jimmy Buffett.

