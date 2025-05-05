Jimmy Page sued over Led Zeppelin’s ‘Dazed and Confused’

Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page is being sued by a songwriter who claims he is owed credit for writing the band's hit song "Dazed and Confused."

Songwriter Jake Holmes argues in legal documents that he is "sole owner of the copyright" of the song, which appeared on the band's 1969 self-titled debut album.

According to the documents, Holmes wrote the song in 1967 and Page first recorded a reworked version in 1968 when he was a member of the Yardbirds. After their breakup, Page recorded the song with Led Zeppelin and gave himself sole credit as writer.

Holmes went on to sue Page over the song and the case was settled in 2011, with the recent legal documents noting that Page acknowledged that Holmes "created and had and has complete ownership" of the composition.

The new case argues that live recording of both the Yardbirds and Led Zeppelin versions of the song were featured in the recent documentary Becoming Led Zeppelin and credited as "written by Jimmy Page, inspired by Jake Holmes." He argues that is false and that he hasn't been compensated for their use. He also argues that since the 2011 settlement Page has released other live versions of the track without Holmes being credited or compensated.

Holmes is suing for copyright infringement and breach of contract, and has named Sony Pictures as one of the defendants in the case. He is seeking damages of at least $150,000 for each instance of infringement.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.