Joan Jett and The Blackhearts announce first UK headlining tour in 16 years

Joan Jett performs with Nirvana band members onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Joan Jett and The Blackhearts are heading to the U.K. this summer for their first headlining tour in 16 years.

The tour is made up of four shows, starting July 2 in Glasgow. The tour will then head to Manchester on July 4 and Leeds on July 5, before wrapping July 7 in Wolverhampton.

“We can’t wait to be back on stage in the UK this Summer!” Jett says. “I wrote and recorded 'Bad Reputation,' my first solo LP in London. It’s been too long since we’ve been in the UK and we’re excited to see everyone!”

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday.

Joan Jett and The Blackhearts are also set to open for My Chemical Romance at Wembley Stadium in London on July 10.

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are set to play several U.S. festivals this year, including Beachlife Festival in Redondo Beach, California, on May 2; BottleRock Napa Valley in Napa, California, on May 23 and Bourbon & Beyond in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sept. 24.

A complete list of dates can be found at JoanJett.com.

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