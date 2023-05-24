Joan Jett and the Blackhearts celebrating 'Up Your Alley' 35th anniversary with vinyl release

By Jill Lances

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are celebrating the 35th anniversary of their sixth studio album, Up Your Alley, with a new vinyl release.

The album was initially released on vinyl for Record Store Day in April, but they're releasing it nationwide on July 21, marking the first time it’s been widely available on vinyl since its initial 1988 release.

"We can't thank you all enough for the continued support and love for this album," Jett shared on Instagram,

Up Your Alley was a top 20 hit for Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, peaking at 19 on the Billboard 200 Album chart. The album featured the top 10 single "I Hate Myself For Loving You," which in 2006 was used as the theme for Sunday Night FootballUp Your Alley went on to be certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Meanwhile, fans won't have to wait too long for new music from the band. They recently announced the new EP Mindsets will be released June 2 and dropped the first single, "If You're Blue." Mindsets is available for preorder now.

