Joe Perry on Aerosmith’s future: ‘You never know’

Joe Perry sounds hopeful that Aerosmith isn't over for good.

Fans have been wondering about the future of the band ever since they canceled their Peace Out farewell tour in 2024 due to frontman Steven Tyler's continued vocal problems. Now, in a new interview with Billboard to promote the recently released Legendary Edition of Aerosmith's 1973 self-titled debut album, Perry noted that there's still a possibility of more Aerosmith in the future.

“The band is still kind of definitely not in touring mode, but there are certainly other options, so we stay in touch,” he tells the mag, adding about the band’s future, “You never know.”

“It’s just been in the last six months that Steven’s started to get comfortable with singing; he literally had to take a year off before he was able to start stretching his vocal cords, and you’re always worried about reinjuring it,” he continues. “I learned a long time ago that everything we do is fragile … so we just take it day by day. You hope for the best.”

Perry adds, “You just have to have the confidence and have that vision of positive in front of you. You can’t do it unless you envision it.”

Aerosmith did give fans a sign of hope for more music this past September, releasing a new EP, One More Time, with Yungblud.

Perry has also been keeping himself busy with other projects. He went on tour with The Joe Perry Project in 2025, and in August, he'll hit the road with Hollywood Vampires on a U.K. and European tour.

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