Joe Satriani and Steve Vai’s SATCHVAI Band releases new single ‘Dancing’

Guitar greats Joe Satriani and Steve Vai, who in 2024 announced the formation of SATCHVAI Band, have dropped a new single.

The two rockers have released the track "Dancing," accompanied by a video directed by Satriani's son, ZZ Satriani.

The clip opens with the duo’s manager, played by comedian and musician Brendon Small, pushing them to hire dancers for their upcoming tour, with the rest of the clip focused on auditions for the gig. It features a cameo at the end by their drummer, Kenny Aronoff.

"'Dancing' really captures the playful side of what Steve and I discovered on stage together last summer — that push-and-pull of melody and energy,” Satriani says. “The video gave us a chance to show that spirit in a completely different way. Watching ZZ bring this absurd casting concept to life — and having Brendon step into the madness — made it even more fun."

Vai adds, "This band thrives on surprise — musically and visually. ‘Dancing’ is a perfect example of that." He notes, "It’s melodic but relentless, and the video turns that energy into a kind of surreal comedy. It’s a glimpse into the personality of this band before we even hit the stage."

SATCHVAI Band will launch the Surfing With The Hydra tour on April 1 in Seattle. It will mark their first tour of the U.S. They have dates confirmed through May 30 in Vienna, Virginia. A complete list of shows can be found at satchvaiband.com.

