Joe Walsh launches VetsAid sweepstakes with VIP experience up for grabs

Joe Walsh's annual VetsAid concert is happening in November, and he's giving fans a chance to come see it for free and to meet him, as well.

The Eagles guitarist just launched a new contest where one lucky winner and a guest will get a VIP trip to San Diego for the show, including airfare and hotel. The prize also includes a meet-and-greet with Walsh, plus a signed merch package.

This year's VetsAid is happening November 12 at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in San Diego, with a lineup that includes Jeff Lynne's ELO, Walsh and special guest Stephen Stills, along with The War On Drugs, The Flaming Lips and Lucius.

To enter, fans need to donate $10 in support of VetsAid, which raises money for charities helping veterans. This year's concert will specifically help organizations based in, or with operations on the ground in, Southern California.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.