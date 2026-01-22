Joe Walsh’s annual VetsAid concert raised $600,000 for veterans organizations

Musician Joe Walsh of The Eagles celebrates Ringo Starr's 77th birthday at the annual "Peace & Love" celebration at Capitol Records Tower on July 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/WireImage)

Joe Walsh has revealed that the 2025 edition of his annual VetsAid benefit concert, which took place in his hometown of Wichita, Kansas, resulted in $600,000 in grants being disbursed to national and community veterans organizations.

"I always say each year that VetsAid is the greatest night of my life but Wichita in '25 was above and beyond… because it's where I was born, where my parents are resting in peace and where my entire family hails from," the Eagles guitarist wrote on Instagram. "It was a celebration of the America we strive to be and a celebration of the veterans and their families who bring us ever closer to that American dream."

According to the post, all the money distributed will be “spent on the ground in Kansas.”

“Thanks to our team, crew and wonderful supporting artists - you’re part of my family now whether you like it or not!” he added.

The post included video from the 2025 show and events surrounding it, with Walsh adding, “stay tuned as we get to work on VetsAid ‘26. It’s gonna be a big one!”

The 2025 edition of VetsAid featured performances by Vince Gill; Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen; and a "super-set" from Walsh, joined by Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks of Tedeschi Trucks Band, Nathaniel Rateliff and others.

