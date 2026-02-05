John Mellencamp to appear on 'Real Time with Bill Maher', daughter gets booted off 'The Masked Singer'

John Mellencamp performs in concert during the 40th Farm Aid at Huntington Bank Stadium on September 20, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

John Mellencamp is set to appear on HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday.

The night's other guests include former Deputy Prime Minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

This isn't the first time Mellencamp has chatted with Maher. In August 2023, the rocker was a guest on Maher's Club Random podcast.

In other Mellencamp news, his daughter — reality TV star Teddi Mellencamp — was voted off Fox's The Masked Singer on Wednesday following a tribute performance that honored her rock star father.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, who competed as Calla Lily, performed her dad's #1 hit "Jack and Diane." She later shared a clip on her Instagram Story of her watching the show with Mellencamp.

“Dad you excited?” she asks her dad, to which he replies, “yeah … I flew all the way here for it.” In another video, Teddi gets him to sing a line from the song.

John Mellencamp recently announced dates for Dancing Words Tour — The Greatest Hits, which kicks off July 10 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and wraps Aug. 12 in Mountain View, California.

He’s promised fans he’ll play a set filled with hits including "Jack and Diane," "Hurts So Good," "Small Town" and "Pink Houses," along with breakout tracks he hasn’t performed live in nearly a decade, including "R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A. (A Salute To 60's Rock)," "I Need a Lover," "Wild Night" and "Ain't Even Done With the Night."

A complete list of dates can be found at Mellencamp.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.