John Mellencamp forced to cancel Michigan concert due to poor air quality

John Mellencamp performs at Acrisure Amphitheater on July 10, 2026 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images for Live Nation)

John Mellencamp was forced to cancel his show in Clarkston, Michigan, Thursday night due to the poor air quality caused by wildfires in Canada.

"Following guidance from public health authorities, unfortunately we will not be able to perform our July 16 show in Clarkston, MI at Pine Knob Music Theatre due to poor air quality," read a post on Mellencamp's social media. "We were looking forward to seeing you tonight!"

Fans who bought tickets through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded their money.

Mellencamp launched his Dancing Words Tour – The Greatest Hits on July 10 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, treating the crowd to all of his biggest hits, including some songs he hasn't played in decades.

His next show is scheduled for Saturday in Noblesville, Indiana, with dates running until Aug. 12 in Mountain View, California. A complete list of dates an be found at Mellencamp.com.

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