Jon Anderson & The Band Geeks announce second leg of US tour

Former Yes frontman Jon Anderson has announced a second leg of U.S. dates for the Yes Epics, Classics and More tour with his backing band, The Band Geeks.
The first leg of the tour is set to begin on April 17 in Ridgefield, Connecticut, and wrap May 7 in Royal Oak, Michigan. The new dates include 12 shows, kicking off June 23 in Phoenix, Arizona, and wrapping July 22 in New York City.
Anderson and The Band Geeks released their first album together, True, in August 2024. Songs from the album will be included in the set along with tracks from the Yes catalog.
The tour is also set to hit the U.K. and Sweden beginning Sept. 6 in Brighton, England, and wrapping Oct. 5 in Malmö, Sweden.
A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at JonAnderson.com.
