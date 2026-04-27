Jon Anderson’s debut solo album getting audio upgrade

The 50th anniversary of former Yes frontman Jon Anderson's solo debut, Olias of Sunhillow, will be celebrated with an audiophile vinyl reissue from Mobile Fidelity.

The original, released July 9, 1976, was recorded while Yes was on a break. It was self-produced by Anderson, who played all the instruments on the record. It was a concept album, following four tribes of an alien race in search of a new planet after a volcanic eruption threatens their home.

“The evolution of the idea took me on an everlasting mission, driving me a bit crazy but nonetheless a satisfying experience which has stood the test of time,” says Anderson, who adds that he hopes fans “enjoy the journey!”

The Olias of Sunhillow reissue will be limited to 2,000 numbered copies. The audiophile vinyl is only the second domestic vinyl version of the album since its original 1976 release. It is available for preorder now.

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