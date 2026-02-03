Jon Bon Jovi to introduce the New England Patriots at the Super Bowl

Jon Bon Jovi is set to take part in Sunday's Super Bowl, although he won't be performing.

The NFL just announced that the New Jersey rocker will introduce the players on the New England Patriots ahead of them taking the field, while actor Chris Pratt will do the honors for the Seattle Seahawks.

The "Livin' On A Prayer" singer is a well-known New England Patriots fan and is a longtime friend of the team's owner, Robert Kraft. He is also a good friend of their former coach Bill Belichick. When he parted ways with the team in 2024, Bon Jovi paid tribute to Belichick by on social media, calling him "the G.O.A.T on and off the field."

Super Bowl 60 will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

Bon Jovi has a busy 2026 ahead of them. The band will kick off their Forever tour on July 7 at New York's Madison Square Garden, with dates confirmed for Sept. 9 at Wembley Stadium in London. It is the band's first tour since Jon underwent vocal cord surgery in 2022.

A complete list of dates can be found at BonJovi.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.