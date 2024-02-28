Jon Bon Jovi is taking the Fastest Seat In Sports at NTT Indycar Series season opener

Jon Bon Jovi is getting ready to strap in. He will be a special guest at the NTT IndyCar Series season opener: the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Florida, which starts on March 9.

That means Jon gets to take what's called the Fastest Seat In Sports. He will be driven at high speed in a two-seat car around the 1.8 mile temporary street circuit that leads to the starting line for the first race of the 2024 season. His driver will be four-time Indy 500 winner and former Dancing with the Stars champ Hélio Castroneves.

Jon is no stranger to auto racing: He performed at the 2006 Daytona 500 with Bon Jovi.

The new documentary Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story will stream April 26 on Hulu.

