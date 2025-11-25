Joni Mitchell to be honored with Juno Lifetime Achievement Award

Joni Mitchell performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jody Gerson at The Beverly Hilton on February 01, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Joni Mitchell is set to be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 Juno Awards, happening March 29 at TD Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

The 82-year-old singing legend is being celebrated for her “outstanding artistic contributions and enduring impact on global music culture," according to a press release.

Mitchell is already a four-time Juno Award winner. The Junos, handed out by the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, are the Canadian equivalent to the Grammys.

The Lifetime Achievement Award adds to the many honors Mitchell has already received over the course of her career. In her native Canada, she was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1981 and received Canada’s highest honor, the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award for lifetime artistic achievement, in 1991. She was also named Companion of the Order of Canada, the nation’s highest civilian honor, in 2002 and was inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2007.

In the U.S., Mitchell was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997. She also received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002, the Kennedy Center Honor in 2021 and the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song in 2023.

