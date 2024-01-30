Joni Mitchell announces Hollywood Bowl show, her first live California concert in 24 years

Courtesy of Rhino

By Jill Lances

Joni Mitchell has announced yet another live performance.

The 80-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will headline a special Joni Jam at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 19, marking her first live show in California since 2000.

Brandi Carlile will once again be joining Joni onstage. Previous Joni Jams at the Newport Folk Festival and in Gorge, Washington, featured special guest appearances by such artists as Annie LennoxSarah McLachlanMarcus Mumford and more.

A Joni presale begins Wednesday, January 31, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday, February 2.

News of the Hollywood Bowl show comes days after Joni was confirmed as a performer on the 66th Grammy Awards, taking place Sunday, February 4. It will mark her first-ever Grammy performance. She is also nominated this year in the Best Folk Album category for Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live).

