Journey & Def Leppard's Tour Will Feature Steve Miller Band, Cheap Trick, And Heart On Select Dates

Def Leppard, Journey, & Cheap Trick

By Ethan

It’s officially another Stadium Tour, this time the Summer Stadium Tour 2024. Def Leppard and Journey will trek across America starting July 6th in St. Louis through September 8th in Denver. Along the way the special guests joining them will include the Steve Miller Band, Cheap Trick, or Heart, depending on the show. Cheap Trick kicks off the tour support in St Louis and Orlando, and ends the tour in Seattle and Denver. The Steve Miller Band will feature on most dates, with Heart picking up 3 dates in the middle of the tour.

Def Leppard Journey Tour 2024 (AEG Presents)

