Journey and Lynyrd Skynyrd return to the Hot 100 for first time in decades

Arnel Pineda and Neal Schon of Journey perform during Journey's 50th Anniversary Tour at Moody Center on February 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rob Loud/Getty Images for Journey)

Journey and Lynyrd Skynyrd have returned to the Billboard Hot 100 after decadeslong absences.

According to Billboard, thanks to the July Fourth holiday, as well as the excitement of the World Cup, both artists have seen a chart resurgence.

Skynyrd’s classic track “Sweet Home Alabama” is at #31 this week, the first time the band’s been on the chart since 1978.

Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” also saw a chart spike, landing at #35. The boost was likely thanks to not only the holiday, but because it was played at Lumen Field in Seattle during a World Cup match between the U.S. and Australia. The track, which originally peaked at #9 in 1981, marks the band’s first return to the Hot 100 since 1997.

Other songs returning to the Hot 100, likely due to the July Fourth holiday, include Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” at #36 and Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son” at #44, the latter making its first chart appearance in over 50 years.

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