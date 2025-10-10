Journey’s Neal Schon says Jonathan Cain has left the band

Schon revealed the news in a post on X, writing, "Jonathan Cain announced his farewell to Journey tonight. I'm nowhere near done!" He added, "Journey has so much more life ahead! I'm sure we will have a great tour!"
Schon later explained why Cain is leaving in a response to a fan comment, writing, "He wants to do his ministry."
Cain is worship leader at City of Destiny in Florida, the church where his wife, Paula White, is the pastor.
The news comes as Cain is getting ready to release a new song, "No One Else," which he says was "was written in honor of Charlie Kirk," the late Turning Point USA founder who was killed in September. The song will benefit TPUSA and is set to drop Oct. 23.
