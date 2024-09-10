Judas Priest announces 50th anniversary reissue of debut album, 'Rocka Rolla'

Judas Priest is set to reissue their debut album, Rocka Rolla, in celebration of its 50th anniversary.
Released in 1974, Rocka Rolla was produced by Roger Bain, who had previously produced Black Sabbath. Up until now, the band had no say in the sound of the record or other rereleases, and Halford admits at first listen he and the band were "disappointed" by how it sounded.
But in 2022, when their original label, Gull Records, decided to sell the masters and publishing rights for Rocka Rolla and its follow-up, Sad Wings of Destiny, Judas Priest bought it back. Now Tom Allom, who produced Priest albums British Steel, Screaming For Vengeance and others, has remixed and restored it.
The 50th anniversary reissue of Rocka Rolla is available for preorder now.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.