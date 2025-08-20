Kansas adds guitarist as original member Richard Williams scales back touring

Rich Williams of Kansas performs on stage at Pechanga Resort Casino on September 19, 2024 in Temecula, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Kansas has added a new member to the band.

The "Carry On My Wayward Son" rockers revealed on Facebook that guitarist Scott Bernard has officially joined the band. Bernard has been playing with Kansas over the past year as a fill-in for guitarist and original member Richard Williams when needed.

The band notes that while Williams is still “an active member of Kansas,” he will be “scaling back touring.”

“Scott Bernard is a fantastic guitar player, a great guy, and is my hand-picked choice to help carry on the legacy of the band Kansas,” says Williams. “I am not stepping down nor retiring. But I am slowing down.”

He says traveling has become difficult due to macular degeneration, an age-related eye condition, but assures fans, “I will still be at, and perform at, as many concerts as I can.”

Bernard is a session guitarist and vocalist who has worked with Kenny Loggins for 17 years. He’s also worked with artists like Michael McDonald, Richard Marx, Al Stewart and more.

“To say that I am excited to join the Kansas family is quite the understatement,” Bernard says. “As a lifelong Kansas fan, their music has been an integral part of my musical upbringing." He adds, "I am deeply humbled to be chosen to help perpetuate their legacy, which is both a privilege and a surreal experience.”

Kansas is currently on tour and will play Wheeling, West Virginia, on Friday. A complete list of dates can be found at KansasBand.com.

