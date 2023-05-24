Kansas adds violinist Joe Deninzon for upcoming 50th anniversary tour

Photo by Joel Barrios

By Jill Lances

Kansas is getting ready to kick off their 50th anniversary tour next week, and they've just added a new member to the band. The group announced that violinist/guitarist Joe Deninzon will join the band, replacing departing violinist David Ragsdale.

"We are extremely excited for Joe Deninzon to be the newest member of Kansas," original member and drummer Phil Ehart shares. "We believe Kansas fans will enjoy what Joe will bring to the band."

Deninzon, who's worked with The WhoBruce SpringsteenSmokey Robinson and more, describes himself as a "lifelong fan of Kansas," adding, "I am overwhelmed and humbled to have been invited to join this legendary band!"

Kansas' 50th anniversary tour kicks off June 2 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A complete list of tour dates can be found at kansasband.com.

