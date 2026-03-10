Kansas announces new tour dates with 38 Special

(L-R) Richard Williams, Tom Brislin, Phil Ehart, Joe Deninzon, Ronnie Platt, and Billy Greer of Kansas perform on stage at Balboa Theatre on September 17, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Kansas has announced some new tour dates with 38 Special.

The “Carry On My Wayward Son” rockers have added seven co-headlining dates with 38 Special to their 2026 schedule. The tour begins June 5 in Little Rock, Arkansas, and hits cities in Missouri, Georgia, Alabama, Nebraska and Indiana before wrapping July 17 in Beaver Dam, Kentucky.

They’ve also added a June 19 headlining show in Park City, Kansas.

A presale for tickets begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Up next for Kansas, they’ll play the Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona, on Friday. They are also scheduled to play the '70s Rock and Romance Cruise, which leaves from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on March 21.

A complete list of dates can be found at KansasBand.com.

