Kansas co-founder Phil Ehart releasing memoir in April

Kansas co-founder and drummer Phil Ehart is ready to tell his story. The rocker is set to release the memoir, I Am Phil, in April.

According to the book's description, it "captures the humor, heart, and humanity of a man who has spent over five decades keeping time for one of America's most beloved rock acts." It will follow Ehart from his early life, through his career with the hit rock band, known for such songs as "Carry On My Wayward Son" and "Dust in the Wind."

“It’s the story of resilience, faith, and family,” the description continues. “It’s about the grit it takes to hold a band together for fifty years — and the grace it takes to hold yourself together when the spotlight fades and your world comes crashing in around you.”

I Am Phil, available for preorder now, will be released in a variety of formats including a standard edition, a limited autographed edition and a limited personally autographed drum roll edition, which will be made out directly to the purchaser.

