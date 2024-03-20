Kansas, Mötley Crüe to play 2024 FEQ festival Rock

Kansas and Mötley Crüe are booked to play Canada's 2024 Festival d'été de Québec aka FEQ.

The 11-day event takes place July 4-14, with Kansas confirmed to perform on July 12 and Mötley Crüe closing the festival on July 14.

The bill also features Nickelback, The Offspring, Jonas Brothers, Post Malone and more.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit FEQ.ca.

Mötley Crüe is also set to play another Canadian festival, the Ottawa Bluesfest, in July. Their next shows are happening May 3 and 4 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. A complete list of dates can be found at motley.com.

Meanwhile, Kansas recently announced a third and final leg to their Another Fork in The Road 50th anniversary tour, kicking off September 24 in Thousand Oaks, California. The current leg hits Salina, Kansas, for a two-night stand on March 22 and 23. A complete list of tour dates can be found at kansasband.com.

