Kelly Hansen feels “fortunate” to be in Foreigner

Foreigner is in the midst of their farewell tour, and frontman Kelly Hansen is certainly going to miss his bandmates when it's all over.

“This band is very rare in the sense that you can never anticipate the personalities that are going to be playing in a band with you,” he tells ABC Audio, sharing how special it is "to be in a band where we really enjoy each other’s company, we hang out on off times when we’re not on the road.”

He adds, “We share the same goofy, outrageous sense of humor, so I won’t have those times. That’s gonna be the toughest part I think.”

Kelly says he has great memories of touring with Foreigner, including the people he's worked with, the venues and the fans.

“I understand how fortunate I’ve been to be involved with this band, and this catalog of songs and these people,” he says. “I don’t take that for granted.”

He says the decision to stop touring wasn’t one he "made lightly,” but says, “I don’t want to give anyone out there any less than I should, or these songs deserve.”

Foreigner's farewell tour comes to Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, May 23, with dates confirmed through November 13 in Charleston, South Carolina. A complete list of dates can be found at foreigneronline.com.

