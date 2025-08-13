KISS announced as one of this year’s Kennedy Center Honorees

Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS perform during KISS: End of the Road World Tour at Madison Square Garden on December 01, 2023 in New York City. Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

President Donald Trump announced this year’s Kennedy Center Honorees Wednesday, with KISS among the artists being recognized.

Trump made the announcement during a press conference. "I Will Survive" singer Gloria Gaynor, actor Sylvester Stallone, Phantom of the Opera star Michael Crawford and country legend George Strait also make up the 49th class of Kennedy Center Honorees.

"They’re great people and they deserve it. They work hard, and they’re still working hard," Trump said of KISS, noting the band has "something very special" planned for the annual ceremony, which will be held on Dec. 7. "We’re gonna have a good time."

Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss formed KISS in New York City in 1973. They released their self-titled debut album in 1974 and have gone on to become one of the biggest-selling bands of all time, selling over 100 million records worldwide. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.