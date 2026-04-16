KISS announces 2026 edition of KISS Kruise: Landlocked in Vegas

Gene Simmons, Eric Singer, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer of KISS take final bow during the final show of KISS: End of the Road World Tour at Madison Square Garden on December 02, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

KISS is returning to Sin City with another edition of KISS Kruise: Landlocked in Vegas.

This year’s event is happening Nov. 13-15 at the Virgin Hotels and will once again feature two KISS unmasked shows with Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer. It will also include Q&As and activities with the band.

Originally launched in 2025, the event was initially billed as KISS Army Storms Vegas before getting a name change to KISS Kruise: Landlocked in Vegas. It featured KISS' first performances since their final show at Madison Square Garden in 2023. They were also the first performances since the death of original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley a month earlier, and the band paid tribute to him during one of the two unmasked shows.

The 2025 edition also featured performances from former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick; Stephen Pearcy performing the music of Ratt; former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach; Quiet Riot; Black N’ Blue; and several KISS cover bands.

Folks can register now at KissKruiseVegas.com to get the first info on when reservations open.

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