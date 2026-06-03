KISS announces new 'Destroyer' book and tarot card set

KISS is continuing the 50th anniversary celebration of their fourth album, Destroyer.

To mark the milestone, the band is set to release the new book, KISS Destroyer: The Definitive Visual History, on Oct. 27, described as "an official, authorized retrospective chronicling the band's first platinum studio album and the legendary tour that followed."

The book will feature interviews with more than 50 people, including new interviews with KISS members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, and producer Bob Ezrin. The book also contains previously unpublished photos, as well as deep dives into the album's songs, tour info and more.

KISS is also releasing the Official KISS Tarot Deck and Guidebook on Sept. 29, featuring a one-of-a-kind deck of tarot cards with custom artwork. It comes with a 128-page guidebook offering the meanings and interpretations of each card.

Released March 15, 1976, Destroyer featured future KISS classics "Detroit Rock City," "Shout It Out Loud," "God of Thunder" and the ballad "Beth," which became their first top-10 single. The album peaked at #11 on the Billboard Albums chart, making it the third consecutive KISS record to make the top 40.

Within a year, Destroyer was certified Platinum by the RIAA, making it the band's first Platinum record; it was eventually certified double Platinum.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.