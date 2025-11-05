KISS' Gene Simmons & Paul Stanley revisit 'Rock and Roll All Nite' video

Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS perform during KISS: End of the Road World Tour at Madison Square Garden on December 01, 2023 in New York City. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

KISS' Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley revisit the video for the band's classic song "Rock and Roll All Nite" in a new installment of the Vevo Footnotes series.

The updated clip, now streaming on YouTube, features annotations from Simmons and Stanley reflecting on the writing and recording of "Rock and Roll All Nite."

"It was very much a collaborative effort, with Paul writing the chorus and me writing the verses that were pulled from a song I had previously written called 'Drive Me Wild,' which was actually a song about a car," Simmons says. "We also brought in some of our friends and road crew and other musicians to clap and sing on the record."

"It's kind of a quintessential KISS song in our discography," Stanley adds. "This song is such a big piece of our story. And it connects with people on all different levels across generations and generations of fans."

Another annotation reads, "In response to the question of who had better face paint, Paul and Gene gave the same answer: 'Me!'"

"Rock and Roll All Nite" originally appeared on KISS' 1975 album, Dressed to Kill. A deluxe 50th anniversary Dressed to Kill reissue was released in October.

